CAMDEN -- Mary Elizabeth "Maj" Finklea Partin died peacefully Friday, February 7th, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina after an extended illness. Born January 16, 1952, in Florence, she was the daughter of the late Leland Boyd "Sunbeam" Finklea, Jr. and Ethel Louise Munn Finklea. Raised in Pamplico, Maj was a 1970 graduate of Hannah-Pamplico High School and graduated from Columbia College in 1974. She also went on to earn a Masters degree from Winthrop University and was a teacher at Camden High School until her retirement. She and her husband raised their family in Camden, South Carolina and attended Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. Mrs. Partin is survived by her husband of 45 years Patrick David Partin of Camden, son David Andrew Partin (Gretchen) of Camden, daughter Elizabeth Louise Partin of Lancaster, grandson Andrew Meade Partin of Camden, and sister Georgia Christine "Tee Gee" Howard (John) of Atlanta. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren; Frank McLeod "Chip" Munn, III of Florence, Mary Grace Howard of Atlanta, and Craig Matthew Stegner of Myrtle Beach. Mrs. Partin was predeceased by her parents and infant brother.Funeral services will be held at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 13th at 2pm. Burial will follow at Quaker Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Kornegay Funeral Home in Camden on Wednesday, February 12th from 6-8pm. Kornegay Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Julia C. Halford Music Fund at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206a Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020.Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be left online for the Partin family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
