Mary Louise Dudley Morse, 68, wife of Terry L. Morse, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 2 PM in the chapel at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.Mary was born in Darlington County. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Hopkins Dudley. She graduated from Hartsville High School. She and Terry were married 28 years.Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Robert Lee Smith; her daughters, Michelle Lynch, and Amanda Smith; her brother, Robert Dudley, Jr.; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.The family would like all of their friends to know that they understand that folks are not to gather. They ask you simply to remember them in your prayers.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.
