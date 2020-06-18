Mary Martha Meridth passed away Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at a local hospital after a brief illness.Martha was born in Marion County on March 17, 1954. She was the only daughter of Bishop Meridth and Mary Alice Sawyer Meridth. She grew up in Johnsonville, SC and graduated from Johnsonville High in 1972. She worked as a secretary at Tupperware and at Wellman for many years. She also enjoyed working in insurance at CSP. Martha is survived by her only daughter, Ashley Newell; her beloved granddaughter, Gemma Newell; brother Devon Meridth of Johnsonville; brother Glenn (Helen) Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; nephews Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; sister in law Genese Meridth; nephews Clint Meridth and Micheal Meridth of Johnsonville; and lifelong friends Pam Jackson and Susan Jeter. Martha was predeceased by her parents and her baby brother Ronnie Meridth. Martha was an avid reader, a lover of hallmark movies, and loved pets, especially cats. She was an excellent baker. Her coconut cake was exceptionally good. She loved her family and resided with her daughter and granddaughter. Martha often helped her daughter foster kittens and puppies for Darlington County Humane Society.A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20th, at Stoudemire-Dowling Funeral Home at 2pm.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Darlington County Humane Society. Please wear masks to the memorial service to protect our loved ones.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.