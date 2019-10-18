COWARD - Mary Lucille "Lucy" Byrd, 62, died Friday, October 18, 2019. Lucy was born June 16, 1957 in Florence County, a daughter of Geraldine Welch Frazier and the late Harry Hanna and Calvin Frazier. She was a homemaker and an avid softball player. Surviving in addition to her mother of Effingham are her husband, Jerry Byrd of Coward; son Michael (Beth) Prosser of Florence; grandchildren, Dalton and Kirven Prosser of Florence and Brittiany Blackman of Lumberton, NC; great granddaughter, Abigail Blackmon also of Lumberton, NC; stepchildren, Shana Lee of Scranton, Bryan Byrd of Atlanta, GA and Ryan Byrd of Sumter; sisters, Ann (Ravenel) Floyd and Linda (Laverne) Holloman both of Effingham; brother, Jamie Frazier of Effingham; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Elim Baptist Church, Effingham, with burial to follow at Hicks Cemetery in Coward, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home and other times at the home of Jerry Byrd, 534 Lynch Road, Coward.Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzfdn.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
