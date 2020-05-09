LATTA -- Mary Lou Buckner Stoudenmire, 91, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held at Monday, May 11, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Pine Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery in Longstar, SC with Rev. Paul Gasque officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta.Mrs. Stoudenmire was born June 7, 1928, in the Red Bluff Community of Marlboro County, SC, the daughter of the late Arnold M. Buckner, Sr. and Lucille Cottingham Buckner. She received her Bachelors from Coker College and her Masters from University of South Carolina of Florence. Her love for the children of the community was shown in her career in the Latta Public Schools as an English teacher and Guidance Counsellor. Mary Lou was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and South Carolina Education Association. Mrs. Stoudenmire enjoyed being a part of a bridge club for over sixty years. Her dedicated faith in God was shown in the love for her church, Latta Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women.She leaves behind her husband, Seba Walton Stoudenmire, Sr. of the home; sons, Seba Walton Stoudenmire, Jr. (Debbie) of Singer Island, FL and Paul Buckner Stoudenmire (Pearl Nettles) of Abbeville, SC; daughter, Anna Gail Carter (Greg) of Sellers, SC; and grandchildren, Meredith Carter Coleman and Gregory Chase Carter.Mrs. Stoudemire was preceded in death by her sons, David Keller Stoudenmire and James Morrison Stoudenmire; brother, Arnold M. Buckner, Jr.; and sister, Margaret Buckner Walker.Memorials can be made to Latta Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 5, Latta, SC 29565 or Lou B. Stoudenmire School Fund, c/o First Bank, 206 East Monroe Street, Latta, SC.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7641 to have a member of our staff to sign the register book on your behalf.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Stoudenmire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.