FLORENCE Mary Lee Rhodes Critcher, 76, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the home of her daughter after a long illness.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.She was born in Florence, a daughter of the late Doris Lee and Mike Rhodes. She graduated from McClenaghan High School. Mary Lee was retired from both Southern Bell and Pathology Service Associates.Mary Lee was a member of Tans Bay Baptist Church. For many years, she was a Sunday school teacher at Northgate Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Hollywood (Brian) of Effingham; her son, Jamie Critcher (Tiffni Baxley) of Saluda, NC; her loving sister, Harriet Evans (Mike) of Florence; four grandchildren, Morgan Kish (Patrick) of Charleston, Brandon Hollywood of Florence, Jacob Critcher of Saluda, NC, and Ben Staton of Ft. Bragg, NC; and one great-granddaughter, Ellison Jimmi Kish, also of Charleston. She also leaves her beloved pets, Roscoe, Bobby, and Barney.Mary Lee was predeceased by her husband, James Dudley "Jimmy" Critcher; and a sister, Christie R. Watts.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church Building Fund, 3919 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505; or Agape Hospice, 1516 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Critcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
