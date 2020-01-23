Mary Jo (Turner) Rowell, 71, of Pamplico, peacefully went to be with the Lord after an illness on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020.She was a loving wife and absolutely loved being a mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Joseph Turner and Annie Christine (Turner) McGee, her sister, Donella Turner, and brother, Willie Jr. McGee. She is survived by brothers, Joe (Laurie) Turner, James (Stella) McGee, Jody McGee and a sister, Linda (Carol) Adams; her husband of 50 years, Wayne Rowell and their 5 children. Sons, Van (Tracy) Rowell, Christopher (Trisha) Rowell, Jonathan (Caroline) Rowell, Justin Rowell and daughter, Heather (William) Holloway; and 12 grandchildren, Rocky, Ace, Levi, Kaitlyn, Ava, Evan, Elaina, Ella, Ford, Swift, Hart and Hannah.A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at 3 pm Saturday, January 25, at Abundant Life Church, 3030 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505. The family will be receiving friends and family immediately following the service in the foyer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hartsville boys' basketball team not allowed to play in Hartsville High School Classic
-
Driver killed, three passengers injured in Hartsville-area wreck
-
Police seeking help locating missing Florence man
-
Reactions pour in about F1S' future on-campus stadiums
-
Ex-West Florence star Jalen Cameron scores 17 in Georgia Southwestern's win over Francis Marion
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.