Mary Jo (Turner) Rowell, 71, of Pamplico, peacefully went to be with the Lord after an illness on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020.She was a loving wife and absolutely loved being a mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Joseph Turner and Annie Christine (Turner) McGee, her sister, Donella Turner, and brother, Willie Jr. McGee. She is survived by brothers, Joe (Laurie) Turner, James (Stella) McGee, Jody McGee and a sister, Linda (Carol) Adams; her husband of 50 years, Wayne Rowell and their 5 children. Sons, Van (Tracy) Rowell, Christopher (Trisha) Rowell, Jonathan (Caroline) Rowell, Justin Rowell and daughter, Heather (William) Holloway; and 12 grandchildren, Rocky, Ace, Levi, Kaitlyn, Ava, Evan, Elaina, Ella, Ford, Swift, Hart and Hannah.A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at 3 pm Saturday, January 25, at Abundant Life Church, 3030 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505. The family will be receiving friends and family immediately following the service in the foyer.

