SUMMERVILLE -- Mary Houser Lynch Holmes, 92, of Summerville, widow of James (Bobby) Marvin Lynch and William F. Holmes, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Magnolias of Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, Summerville. Entombment will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Florence County Memorial Gardens, Florence, SC.Flowers will be accepted. Mary was born on June 17, 1927, in Lynchburg, SC, daughter of the late Lee Henry Houser and Ollie Lenora Dillinger Houser. She attended Lynchburg High School where she graduated as Valedictorian of her Senior Class. She was a star basketball guard for her high school. Mary attended Business School where she obtained her Associates Degree. She retired from the Social Security Administration where she helped many to obtain their social security benefits. She was a member of the Eastern Star, a master gardener and a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She survived the "Great Depression". She loved cooking. She taught her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren how to work hard, dress appropriately and communicate successfully. She made a huge impact with anyone she came across. We want to thank Magnolias of Summerville for all the love and care they showed Mary up to her death. Survivors include two daughters: Myra Lynch Crutchfield (James Dyal) of Summerville and Deborah L. Everson (Darrell) of Graniteville, SC, three grandchildren: Ashley Jess Dykes (Verl Parker Dykes) of Shreveport, LA, Edie Harper Ross (Steve) of Florence, SC and William Marvin Harper (Rebecca) of Aiken, SC, and five great grandchildren: Holden Jackson, Deborah N. Collins, Marvin Harper, Amelia Harper and Macy Belle Harper. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
David Prince resigns as South Florence's football coach
-
Four people arrested Thursday in Johnsonville drug raid
-
Florence One board approves adding fifth grades to four elementary schools
-
Memory of Lamar lineman Shane Amerson's father propels his mindset on field
-
Florence police want help solving shoplifting case at Beltline Walmart
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.