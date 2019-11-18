SUMMERVILLE -- Mary Houser Lynch Holmes, 92, of Summerville, widow of James (Bobby) Marvin Lynch and William F. Holmes, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Magnolias of Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, Summerville. Entombment will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Florence County Memorial Gardens, Florence, SC.Flowers will be accepted. Mary was born on June 17, 1927, in Lynchburg, SC, daughter of the late Lee Henry Houser and Ollie Lenora Dillinger Houser. She attended Lynchburg High School where she graduated as Valedictorian of her Senior Class. She was a star basketball guard for her high school. Mary attended Business School where she obtained her Associates Degree. She retired from the Social Security Administration where she helped many to obtain their social security benefits. She was a member of the Eastern Star, a master gardener and a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She survived the "Great Depression". She loved cooking. She taught her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren how to work hard, dress appropriately and communicate successfully. She made a huge impact with anyone she came across. We want to thank Magnolias of Summerville for all the love and care they showed Mary up to her death. Survivors include two daughters: Myra Lynch Crutchfield (James Dyal) of Summerville and Deborah L. Everson (Darrell) of Graniteville, SC, three grandchildren: Ashley Jess Dykes (Verl Parker Dykes) of Shreveport, LA, Edie Harper Ross (Steve) of Florence, SC and William Marvin Harper (Rebecca) of Aiken, SC, and five great grandchildren: Holden Jackson, Deborah N. Collins, Marvin Harper, Amelia Harper and Macy Belle Harper. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

