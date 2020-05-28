FLORENCE -- Graveside service for Mary Harley will be 11 AM Saturday in the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Peoples Funeral Service.She was born on March 20, 1940 in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Willie and Ella Harley. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She graduated from Wilson High School in the class of 1958. She worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell in New York before returning to South Carolina to work for AT& T until her retirement. She was a member of Salem UMC and served as a member of the Mass and Senior Choirs and was also a member of the Older Adult Ministry.She was preceded in death by a grandson, Delonte Green, several sisters and brothers, including her twin, Lazarus Harley.Survivors include: a daughter, Shelia Harley; brothers, Lawrence (Henrietta) Harley and Arthur (Barbara) Harley; grandsons, Nedrick Green and Ashton Harley; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

