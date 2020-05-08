DARLINGTON -- Mary H. Burr, age 83, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 11th at Darlington Memory Gardens. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Mary may do so Sunday between 1-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. Born August 7, 1936, Mary is the daughter of the late Paul P. Hudson and Daisy Brooks Hudson. She loved her dog, Copper. Mary worked as a nurse her entire life and loved taking care of people, baking for people and feeding people. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Surviving are her son, Billy Burr of Darlington; granddaughters, Shannon Burr (Julie Davis) and Stacy Burr; sister, Doris Davis of Darlington; brother, Tommy Hudson of Charlotte.She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Burr; son, Freddie Burr; and sister, Judy Knox.Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Society Operations, PO Box 1655 Hartsville, SC 29551; or to the McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available and the graveside service will be streamed live online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

