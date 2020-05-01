Mary Farrell Jackson, 85, a resident of Florence since 1983, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.When travel restrictions and social distancing requirements are lifted, her funeral will be held at St. John's Church in Florence. Burial will be in Florence National Cemetery, alongside her beloved husband, the late John Randolph Bryan Jackson (1931-1996), who was chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Superior Machine Co. from 1983 to 1996. Mary Jackson, née Mary Anne Farrell, was born on December 7, 1934, in West Point, NY, a daughter of General Francis William Farrell and Anne Ramsey Farrell. As dependents of a US Army officer, the family lived in various locations throughout Mary's childhood, including Hawaii, Georgia, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and finally Japan, where Mary graduated as salutatorian from Yokohama High School in 1952. She then went on to earn a BA cum laude from Trinity College, Washington, DC, in 1956, majoring in American History and Political Science.Mary and Bryan were married in Arlington, VA on November 17, 1956. Easily transitioning from itinerant "army brat" to international corporate wife, Mary lived with her husband and their growing family in Virginia, Massachusetts, Ohio, South Africa, Kenya, Brazil, Mexico, Connecticut, and Georgia. They finally settled permanently in Florence in 1983 after their children were grown. Mary was actively involved with the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, the Florence Research Literary Club, and St. John's Church.Surviving are three daughters, Anne Jackson Hafer of Hendersonville, NC, Elizabeth Grinnan Jackson of London and Trinidad, and Catherine Jackson Moynihan of Arlington, VA; a brother Francis William Farrell, Jr., of Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren, Mary Catherine Fitzgerald and Rebecca Bland Fitzgerald of London, Frances Gunn Harvel of Atlanta, GA, Thomas Randolph Fitzgerald of Los Angeles, CA, Catherine Glassell Gunn of Charlotte, NC, Bryan Jackson Moynihan of Dallas, TX, Daniel Tucker Moynihan and William Randolph Moynihan of Arlington, VA; and three great grandchildren, Ozelle Fitzgerald Villiers and Oliver Thomas Villiers of London; and Caroline Ramsey Harvel of Atlanta, GA.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barnabas Aid USA, PO Box 6336, McLean, VA 22106-6336 or to St. John's Education Fund, 252 South Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29501.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.