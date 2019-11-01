PAMPLICO -- Mrs. Mary Emma Hinnant Coleman, 92, made her final journey on Thursday, October 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was affectionately known as "Emo" by her friends and family, and as "Mamo" by her grandchildren. Mrs. Coleman was the widow of Bassil M. "Coochie" Coleman, Sr.Mrs. Coleman was born May 12, 1927, in Williamsburg County, daughter of the late Otto Hinnant, Sr. and Addie Huggins Hinnant. She was preceded in death by her son, Bassil M. "Sonny" Coleman, Jr.; brothers, Smith Hinnant, and Otto Hinnant, Jr.; nephews Pat Hinnant and Kenneth Hinnant.Mrs. Coleman was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church for 64 years and attended as long as her health allowed. Mrs. Coleman was a proud member of the National Red Hat Society for 18 years and taught school for 29 years, in Georgetown and Florence Counties. Mrs. Coleman is survived by a daughter, Lauralu Walker of Florence, son, Arthur Leroy "Ossie" Coleman, III of Pamplico, daughter-in-love, Norma Jean Coleman of Pamplico; grandchildren, Dustin (Megan) Coleman of Pamplico, Travis (Heather) Walker of Florence, Abigail (Anthony) Hendrix of Hauppage, New York, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Catoe of Pageland; great-grandchildren, Hayden Walker of Florence, Elijah Catoe and Asa Catoe, both of Pageland; brother, Ransom Hinnant, of Andrews; numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Poston-Coleman Cemetery, Pamplico. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. The family extends deepest gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their care and love, especially to Adaire Calcutt and Abbie Hydrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, PO Box 236, Pamplico, SC 29583 or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4013.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
