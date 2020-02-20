HOPKINS Service for Mary Aleatha Frye Claytor, 83, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m Sunday at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel.Mrs. Claytor died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Hebron, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Davis and Mary Ethel Bennett Frye. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree.Surviving are her children, Billy Barfield (Karen), Deborah Crews (John), Perry Barfield (Annie) and Lisa Barfield; grandchildren, Nikki Edwards (Robert), Jamie Barfield (Brittany), Amy McCutcheon (Shawn), Stephen Chandler (Melissa), Hunter Crews (Ashton) and Will Barfield (Ashley); thirteen great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Pam Claytor, Pat Claytor and Sherrie Fortner; sister-in-law, Linda Boyer (Biff); brother-in-law, Jack Claytor (Miriam); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward McCrady Claytor; daughter, Sherry Barfield; and grandsons, Jason Barfield and B.J. Tomlinson. Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree, 1100 Elm Savannah Rd., Hopkins, SC 29061.Please sign the online guest book at www.dunbarfuneralsdevine.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Confidence for snow Thursday increasing, National Weather Service says
-
Manager, co-worker arrested for selling drugs at a Bojangles’ in Florence
-
Board approves year-round schedule for Florence schools
-
Closings, Cancellations and Delays
-
Florence County investigators seek suspect in Friday morning death
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.