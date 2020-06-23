Mary Catherine Keith, 75, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Pamplico, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge and Louiza (Brown) Keith.Mary lived in Middletown most of her life. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she was an usher and a choir member. Mary worked at Pratt & Whitney for over forty-seven years retiring in 2010. She was a member of various organizations and loved to dress nice and attend parties and festive occasions. Mary is survived by three sisters, Leola Shird of Pamplico, SC, Joan Fletcher of Middletown and Rena Keith of Middletown; a niece and nephew and a great niece and three great nephews.Along with her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother Talmadge Keith, Jr.Services will be private. To share memories please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
