IRMO -- Mary "Annette" Creel Driggers "Granny Mae", age 81, went to be with the Lord peacefully on March 30, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1938 to the late Gurley Washington Creel and Annie Hayes Creel Lee.She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Creel (David) Hopkins of Darlington, SC; granddaughter, Melissa Hopkins Rouse (friend Barry Smith) and grandson-in-law, Robbie Rouse of Lexington, SC; grandson, Bryan (Tina) Hopkins of Darlington, SC; great-grandsons, Dustin (Kayleigh) Hopkins, Austin (Shayna) Hopkins, Robbie (Allison) Rouse Jr. of Lexington, SC, Jonathan Taylor of Darlington, SC and Brandon (Casey) Taylor of Effingham, SC; three sisters, Mary C. Strickland and Jeanette Kelley of Irmo, SC, Kathleen Driggers of Florence, SC; one brother, Marion (Sonja) Creel of Dillon, SC, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Creel Watford and Patricia Creel; brothers, Mayo Creel, Charles Edward Creel, and M.H. Creel.Her legacy of Faith, Love and Service will live on through her family! Her favorite life verse that she lived daily was Matthew 7:12. Annette loved the Lord and was the sweetest and kindness person to everyone she met. She was especially close to all her friends in her Abigail Sunday School Class at Gateway Baptist Church in Ballentine, SC, and she loved her friends at Seven Oaks Park where she was an active member of the Lunch Bunch. She was also a member of Beulah Freewill Baptist Church in Pamplico, SC.Due to precautions for the COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service for limited immediate family at Beulah Freewill Baptist Church in Pamplico, SC and practicing social distancing. At a later date, the family will be having a memorial service. The family would like to ask that anyone under the age of 18 years old or if you have been sick within the last month to please not attend. They understand that you may not be able to visit during these times and they appreciate the thoughts and prayers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church Missions Fund, 1651 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo, SC 29063, and to Beulah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 235 W. Bazen Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.The family understands that during this time you may not be able to visit, but it will be limited to few at a time.Belk Funeral Home in Darlington, SC is assisting the family. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Driggers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.