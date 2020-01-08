SUMMERTON -- Mary Ann Davis Barnes, 84, widow of Benjamin Angus Barnes, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant.Born July 3, 1935, in Dovesville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Edward Davis and the late Ruth Juanita Smith Davis. She was a member of the Pink Dogwood Club and Summerton United Methodist Church.She is survived by two sisters, Betty Hobeika of Hanahan and Jane Shields of Cornelius, North Carolina; two nieces, Ashley Wilder (Don) of Cornelius, North Carolina and Elizabeth Austin (Charlie) of Huntersville, North Carolina; three great nephews, Davis Wilder, Alex Austin and Andrew Austin; and a great niece, Hannah Wilder.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Francis E. Traxler, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be immediately following the chapel service at Stephens Funeral Home.An entombment service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, 3320 S. Cashua Drive, Florence.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 35, Summerton, SC 29148.Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
Mary Ann Davis Barnes
