Marvin W. Lynch, Sr., 85, of Florence, made the transition from earth to his home in heaven on Friday, May 29, 2020. Mr. Lynch was born in Pamplico, SC on July 25, 1934. a son of the late Evie Coleman Lynch and Hoyt Lynch. He retired June 30, 1995, from Francis Marion University where he held the position of Director of Admissions and Instructor in Management and Supervision. He was the Executive Director of the Big Brother Association and a teacher and basketball coach at Pamplico High School from 1959 to 1961, winning the State Championship in 1961. Mr. Lynch was called to serve in thirty-one interim pastorships from 1970-2013 and he was a volunteer Chaplain at Francis Marion University until 2015.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Norma M. Lynch and his sister, Loretta Lynch Anderson, and his brother, Paul J. Lynch. He is survived by his son, Marvin W. "Woody" Lynch (Lisa) of Florence; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lynch and Coleman Lynch and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed by Mount Hope Cemetery on their Facebook page. The family is grateful for the kindness and love extended to Mr. Lynch and express their special thanks to the staff at The Manor, to the doctors and nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center and to the staff of McLeod Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norma M. Lynch Scholarship at Francis Marion University, Post Office Box 100547, Florence, SC 29501-0547.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
