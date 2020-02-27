Martha Miller Broach, 76, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.Mrs. Broach was born in Johnston, SC, a daughter of the late Rubie Rikard and Harvey Thomas Miller. She was a retired apparel business owner.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Warren Broach; sister, Mary Ann Rhodes, and brother, Jan Miller.Surviving are her son, David (Tammy) Broach; daughter, Melissa Broach Powell (Dexter Stuckey); grandchildren, Dalton (Stevie) Broach, Daniel (Caroline) Broach, Thomas Powell, Douglas Broach, Nathan Powell, Creighton Whatley; and great-grandchildren, Maddux Broach, Madeline Broach, Mason Broach, and Andrew Broach.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at South Florence Baptist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To send flowers to the family of Martha Broach, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 1
Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM
South Florence Baptist Church
2720 S Irby St
Florence, SC 29505
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Martha's Service begins.
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:40PM
South Florence Baptist Church
2720 S Irby St
Florence, SC 29505
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Martha's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.