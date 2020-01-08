Martha "Marty" Thornberry Bickett, 90, wife of the late Joseph Bickett, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Marty was born on December 24, 1928 in Vine Grove, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hugh Thornberry and Mary Letitia Hamilton Thornberry. She was a resident of Florence and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church for 60 years, where she was involved within the church and the community in many ways. She worked with the family business, Bickett Distributing Company, for 30 plus years.Marty was loved and celebrated by her family and friends for many reasons. In addition to being a mom to her own children, she was a mom to her grandsons, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews and even her children's friends. She was wise and was counted on to clearly express her opinions. She was ahead of her time in providing love and acceptance to all, regardless of how different their choices or circumstances. Marty was a wonderful role model who lived her life with great dignity, courage and grace, and she will be greatly missed.Marty is survived by sons Mark (Catrrine) Bickett of Raleigh, NC and Phil (Mally) Bickett of Bucks County, PA and daughter-in-law Sandy Selzer of Denver, CO; 8 grandchildren Jeff Pitts of Columbia, SC, Jordan Pitts of Asheville, NC, Jake Pitts of Denver CO, Thomas (Sarah) Bickett of Arlington, Virginia, Sam Bickett of Hong Kong, Pilar Bickett, Sophie Bickett, and Vivienne Bickett of Bucks County, PA; one great grandson Cillian Bickett of Arlington, Virginia; one brother Don (Margaret) Thornberry of Louisville, KY. She is predeceased by daughters Karen Bickett, Denise Bickett Pitts; son-in-law Bill Pitts; brothers Jimmy Thornberry and Bill Thornberry; sister Kelly Shumate.A Wake service and visitation will be held in the chapel of Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home on Friday, January 10th with service to begin at 7:00 p.m., after which visitation will continue until 9:00 pm.A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church. A private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter, 10855 Dover Street, Suite 500, Westminster, Colorado 80021 or www.alsarockymountain.orgPlease sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
