Martha Jean Strickland, 77, of Nichols passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Mullins, South Carolina on January 14, 1943, the daughter of the late Roy and Inez Housand Huggins.Jean graduated from Floyds High School and then Marion Technical School as an LPN. She was a respected nurse in Marion and Horry Counties and was a beloved community nurse in the Mt. Olive area. Throughout her career, she worked for Dr. Pace, Dr. Bullock, Mullins Hospital, and Wanda Grainger, NP, with the Loris Hospital System. She was named Nurse of the Year for the Loris Hospital System. Jean was a life-long, dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Nichols where she served as a children's Sunday School teacher and as a member of the Homebound, Benevolence, Hostess, Property, and TeamKid Committees.In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by a son, Kent Strickland and a sister, Barbara Kay Johnson.She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Strickland of Nichols; a son, Sandy Strickland and his wife, Lori of Hartsville; a brother, Roy Huggins and his wife, Fran of Nichols; aunts, Evata Wallace of Baltimore, MD and Ruth Holt of Mullins; and four grandchildren: Martha Brock Strickland of Charlotte, NC; Scott Strickland of Columbia; Cullan Strickland (Ashley) of Sterling Heights, MI; and Louis Strickland (Claire) of Conway.Special thanks to McLeod Hospice and Margie Cooper of Nichols for their care.The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Annex Building. Funeral services will follow the Visitation at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Reverend Stephen Vipperman and Reverend Mike Vipperman officiating. Interment will follow at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.If you would like to remember Jean, the family suggests that memorials be made in her memory to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1950 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nichols, South Carolina 29581.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.Jean is in the care of Meares Funeral Home.
