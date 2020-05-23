TIMMONSVILLE -- Mark-el Shan Lawson, 57, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, Florence.Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later day at Florence Memorial Gardens. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
