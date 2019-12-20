DARLINGTON -- Marjorie Jacquelyn Howle Davis, age 91, daughter of the late Jennings Heyward Howle and Nell Parnell Howle, died peacefully in her home in Florence on Friday, December 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Black Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, December 22 at 3:00pm, with burial following in Black Creek Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at her daughter's home.Marjorie graduated high school in Dovesville, SC. She worked as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell and AT&T, and retired after 42 years.She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and contributed to their work of providing for nursing home patients, veterans, and the elderly. One of Marjorie's greatest joys was setting up and operating the library at Calvary Baptist Church in Darlington where she attended church for many years.Marjorie loved her two children and family as well as the dogs she nurtured over the years. She not only cherished her many dogs, but volunteered at the Darlington Human Society until she was 85 years old; she also contributed to many charities assisting animals, veterans, and people in need. She additionally donated time and supplies to many local animal rescues. Marjorie excelled as a gardener and was a certified Master Gardener where she volunteered at plant sales and events held by the Darlington group of Master Gardeners. She maintained beds of beautiful flowers at her homes.When Marjorie's children were young, she volunteered as both Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. Marjorie was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Darlington Chapter 72 of the Disabled American Veterans Association and volunteered at fund raising events for the Chapter.Marjorie loved her family and friends including her siblings, nieces, her nephew, and greatly enjoyed the family gatherings. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jennings Howle, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Davis and son, Perry "Tex" Davis, III, all of Florence; her sisters, Frances Dutton of Murrells Inlet, Shirley (Marion) Wallace of Florence; nieces, Dawn Dutton (Ken) Sumner of Florence, Debra Dutton (Cecil) Chandler of Surfside Beach, Vanessa Howle of Annapolis, MD, Rebecca Howle of Los Angeles, CA, and nephew, Kenneth Wallace of Socastee, SC. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.Memorials may be sent to the Darlington County Human Society, PO 503 Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
