LATTA (OAK GROVE)- Marion Nell Brigman Love, 90, joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bethesda Southern Methodist Church with Pastor Lanny Carpenter and Rev. Craig Alford officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta.Marion was born in Dillon County, South Carolina, June 28, 1929, the daughter of the late Walter Marvin Brigman, Sr. and the late Mary Bounds Brigman. Mrs. Love attended Winthrop College and graduated with a Master in Elementary Education from Francis Marion (College) University. She retired as a second grade teacher with Dillon School District Three (Latta). As a faithful member of Bethesda Southern Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School, served as the Church Superintendent and the church pianist.Marion was preceded in death by her husband, John Calvin Love, Sr. and brother, Richard Bounds Brigman. She is survived by her brother, W.M. (Walter) Brigman (Laverne) of Baker, Florida; sisters-in-laws, Alice Faye Brigman (Richard) of Latta, SC; Lucille Smith (Dan J.) of Marion, SC and Norma Jean Rhodes (Kip) of Ocala, FL; brother-in-law, Harry Love (Mildred) of Florence, SC; sons, John Calvin Love, Jr., William "Bill" M. Love (Susan) and David T. Love (Lisa) all of Latta, SC; daughters, Shirley Pelt, Margaret Windham both of Florence, SC and Susan Thornton of Scranton, SC; grandchildren, John J. Windham (Cathy), James Pelt, Maggie Tomlinson (Josh), Hugh Thornton IV, Thad Love, Anna Benton Thigpen (Will), John Kever Love; and great-grandchildren, Noah Windham, Claire Windham, Lucas Windham, Malik Pelt, Johnathan Pelt, and Karsyn Thornton.Special thanks to McLeod Hospice House and Hospice Home Care and caregivers, Margie McClellan, Linda Stephens, Debbie Brown, and Delonnica Carter.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethesda Southern Methodist Church, 1637 Highway 38 West, Latta, SC 29565.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.
