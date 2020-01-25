FLORENCE -- Marion Mixon, 84, passed away on Jan 22, 2020.Funeral services will be Sunday afternoon in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Anderson Cemetery near Timmonsville. Visitation service was Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St. Florence, SC
