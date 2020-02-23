Marion Bernice Hooks Sutton, 95, of Pamplico, SC passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.Mrs. Sutton was born in Nichols, SC a daughter of the late Troy Levi Hooks and Eunice Rowell Hooks. She attended Greenwood Business College and was a member of Pamplico First Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandma.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy B. Sutton; son-in-law, Jerry Ham, and by five siblings.Surviving are her children, Mike (Martha) Sutton, Joan Ham, David (Cindi) Sutton, and Rose Mary (Teddy) Kennedy; grandchildren, Margaret Kennedy, Thomas (McCall Hyman) Kennedy, Courtney Turner, Catherine (Thomas) Lee, Andrea (Mike) Graham, Kaylee (Chris) Lawhon, Breanna Sutton, Ross Sutton, and Josh Sutton; great-grandchildren, Taylor Graham, Channing Graham, Dayton Sutton, Mary Charles Lee, and Anna Wyatt Lee; sister, Betty (Glenn) Nelms.Memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 500 Pamplico Highway, Florence, SC 29505 or to Regency Hospital, 805 Pamplico Highway, Florence, SC 29505.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel with the family receiving friends immediately following the service. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery in Pamplico.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Service information

Feb 25
Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
