FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Mario Terrill Thomas will be conducted 12 Noon Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Maxwell Baptist Church, 1309 Malloy St., Florence. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mario, the son of James and Earnestine Thomas was born January 17, 1975, in Florence County. He died Saturday, January 11, 2020. Mario attended the Public Schools of Florence and was a 1975 graduate of Wilson High School. Survivors include his parents, James and Earnestine Thomas; two brothers, Roderick (Stacia) Sellers of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Edgar L. Thomas of Columbia, South Carolina; one sister, Shonda Thomas of Florence, South Carolina; a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; special friends and friends. The family will receive at 2229 Waverly Wood Dr., Florence.
