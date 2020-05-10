LAKE CITY -- Marilyn Wallace Ward, 81, wife of Billy Ward, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in a local hospital. Mrs. Ward was born on January 12, 1939 in Florence County, daughter of the late Ernest Wallace and Avis Gause Wallace. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Surviving are her children, Brenda (Joel) Beard of Florence, Donna (Glen) Thompson and Joey (Rhonda) Ward, both of Johnsonville and Kathy Norris and Renee Ward, both of Florence; grandchildren, Brandon Beard, Jordan Ward, Brian Thompson, Scott Thompson, Taylor Dubose, Alex Norris and Josh Norris; great grandchildren, Addison Beard, Evan Beard, Scarlet Ward, Corbin Ward, Cooper Bullard, Kinslee Dubose and Eli Thompson; siblings, Jane (Max) Matthews and Ronnie Wallace, both of Scranton, Johnny (Betty) Wallace of Georgetown and Daisy (Drexel) Brant of Manning. Private graveside service will be at Lake City Memorial Park. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.