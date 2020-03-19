FLORENCE - Marian McNeill Hutto, 95, widow of John Emerson Hutto, Sr., passed away at McLeod Hospice House at 8:30 pm on March 18, 2020. Her family will have a private service followed by entombment in Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Mrs. Hutto was born June 4, 1924, in Robeson County, NC, a daughter of the late Walter and Annie Musselwhite McNeill. She was educated in Florence city schools, a graduate in the class of 1941 of Florence High School. She attended Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, NC, and Winthrop College where she earned a degree in commerce. After graduation she was employed as a clerk stenographer in the Train Master's Office and later in the Superintendent's office of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad.The most rewarding work she did was for a period of time in the sixties she assisted Evangelist Harold Harper with his extensive correspondence. His final years were spent in Florence. Although his health was declining, he continued his correspondence until the end. The letters were filled with scripture and were inspirational. During the Viet Nam War, she was employed as Assistant Clerk at Selective Services in Florence.She attended Florence Bible Chapel and The Church at King Avenue.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Gertrude M. Campbell. Surviving are her children: Beverly Hutto Harper (David) of Pinehurst, NC, and sons, John E. Hutto, Jr (Marcia) and William Edward Hutto (Hilda), all of Florence; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Foundation.
