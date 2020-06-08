SUMTER -- Maria Louise Geddings Follin, 100, widow of John "Jack" Epps Follin, Sr., died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home.Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Washington Geddings, Sr. and Maria Louisa Nichols Geddings.Mrs. Follin was a member of St. Anne and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church and was a retired Rural Letter Mail Carrier with the Sumter County Post Office.Surviving are five sons, John Epps Follin, Jr. and wife Beth of Coward, Herbert Follin, Richard Follin and wife Dale, Terry Follin and wife Dianne, Jim Follin and wife Linda all of Sumter; three daughters, Lila Blackmon, Jean McIntosh, Lucy O'Hare and husband Tom all of Sumter; 26 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.A private Rosary followed by a funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church on Liberty Street in Sumter, South Carolina. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers and Ushers.The family would like to express special thanks to employees of Hospice Care of South Carolina for the compassionate care they provided.Memorials may be made to the St. Anne and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church Building Fund, 216 East Liberty Street, Sumter, South Carolina 29150 or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 538 Wisacky Highway, Suite 101, Bishopville, SC 29010.On-line condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.comElmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory 221 Broad Street Sumter is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
