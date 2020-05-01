Margaret Richardson Williams, 71, of Florence, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.Mrs. Williams was born in Horry Co., SC a daughter of the late Marion Richardson and Dulah Futrell Richardson. She cared for many children who loved her over the years, she loved baking and cooking, but loved her family the most.She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Louise Best, Pearl Blanton, Eva Lee Best, and Marion Strickland.Surviving are her husband, Ronnie M. Williams; sons, Stephen Williams and Robert (Jennifer) Williams; daughters, Holly (David) Hill, Amanda Poston, and Megan (R.J.) Mims; grandchildren, Emma Williams, McKinley Hill, Reece Williams, Tanner Hill, and Wyatt Mims; brother, Billy Todd; sisters, Lucille Graham, Betty Davis, Florence Williams, and Cathy McDowell.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
