LAMAR -- Margaret Linda Watson McCoy, age 75, died Friday, January 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 5th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Belk Funeral Home in Lamar. Born in Lee County on November 29, 1944, Linda was the daughter of the late Elvie Watson and Bertha Stokes Watson. She will be remembered for being a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda was a member of First Baptist Church in Lamar.Surviving are her daughter, Gina (Clint) Woodham of Bishopville; grandchildren, Colby Hancock, Landon Hancock; great-grandchild, Stanton Hancock; sister, Annette (Carroll) Nichols, of Bishopville; brother, Laverne Watson of Winnsboro; son-in-law, Charles Hancock.She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian McCoy; daughter, Teresa Hancock; and sister, Elvieleen Medlin.Memorials may be made to Lamar First Baptist Church, PO Box 431 Lamar, SC 29069.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret McCoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.