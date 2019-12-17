MULLINS -- Mrs. Margaret Louise Jones Owens, 87, widow of Layton Owens passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center after a brief illness.Mrs. Owens a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was born December 3, 1932 in Horry County, the daughter of the late Lemon and Minnie Jones. Along with raising her children, Mrs. Owens had retired from Electric Motive. She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.Surviving Mrs. Owens are her Children: Dale Turner of Marion, Jean Barnhill of Mullins, Patricia Powell of Florence, Bobby (Susan) Owens of Florence and Cynthia (Jeff) Hyman of Timmonsville; Twelve Grandchildren; Eighteen Great Grandchildren; a Sister, Lida Jones (Rodney) Hudson of Florence; and several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Owens was predeceased by a son, Billy Owens; sons-in-law, Bruce Barnhill and Grady Turner; a daughter-in-law, Pam Owens; and seven brothers and sisters.Visitation for Mrs. Owens will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19 in the Sanctuary of Rehoboth United Methodist Church.A funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of Rehoboth United Methodist Church, with burial in the church cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Mullins Nursing Center for their love, comfort, and kindness they showed Mrs. Owens during her time with them.Memorials may be made to the Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Frances Alford, 4714 Nichols Highway, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
