On Sunday March 1, 2020, our dear mom, wife, grandma and friend, Margaret Lois Edwards (83) left this life peacefully in her South Carolina home surrounded by her daughters and husband. She has 5 children, 10 grand-children and 3 great grandchildren. Life here will not be the same without her quiet steady support and love.Margaret was born to Dan Monroe Lindsey and Margaret Lindsey on December 15, 1936 in Flint, Michigan. She attended BYU where she met and married Paul Morris Trane. She lived in the Salt Lake City area for over 30 years. In 1994 she married Nicolas J Teerlink and after his passing he moved to Hamilton MO. In 2006 she moved to Las Vegas to be with her daughter and grandchildren. At the age of (72) she met her sweetheart Deani Edwards and moved to Hartsville South Carolina. They have had 13 happy years together.She was a devoted and humble follower of Christ who delighted in serving in any capacity she could. She was a talented seamstress and avid genealogist. She loved her time as an ordinance worker in the St. Louis MO and Columbia, SC temples. She cherished her children and grandchildren and would travel to the opposite ends of the country on a regular basis to be of service and support to family, friends and relatives with her husband Deani. We love you Mom.She is survived by her sweetheart Deani Edwards, brother Dan Lindsey, sons Mike Trane and Brent Trane (Heather Trane) and daughters Ann Ferguson (Tom Ferguson) and Barbara Thornton (David Thornton). She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband, Nicolas J Teerlink, sister Danice Haderlie and son Morris Trane.A viewing was held Saturday, March 7th from 11:00-12:30 pm, at Larkin Mortuary, located at 260 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. Memorial Services were held on March 7th at 1:00pm. She was interred at the Salt Lake City Cemetery located at 200 N Street, Salt Lake City, UT.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.