A private Celebration of Life for Margaret Elizabeth Brown will be conducted 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. with interment to follow in North View Cemetery. She died on Saturday, May 16th in Camden, NJ. Margaret, 81, was born on May 15, 1939 in Florence County, SC to James H. and Bessie A. Williams Brown. She attended the public schools of Florence, South Carolina, and was a 1957 graduate of Wilson Senior High School. She completed her collegiate education at Paine College in Augusta, GA in 1961. After working a few years for the IRS in New Jersey, Margaret began teaching third graders at Lafayette Elementary School in Bristol, GA until her retirement in June 2003.Margaret is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Bagena White, John W. Brown, Eugene Brown, Sr., and James E. Brown.Survivors include: her siblings, Eunice B. Darby, Clayton C. Brown and Peggy B. Lawrence; best friend and sister in Christ, Marina Brown; special niece and nephews, Gwen Harris, Jeffrey White and Matthew White; and a host of other nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
