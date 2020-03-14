Margaret Creech Williams, 95, of Florence, SC passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.Mrs. Williams was born in Barnwell, SC a daughter of the late William Harold Creech and Leona Ayers Creech. She was a longtime member of Highland Park United Methodist Church, where she was former president of her Sunday School class, a member of the prayer committee and other church organizations. She was a much beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend, mother, and Mum Mum. She had a generous, gracious spirit and freely gave of herself to her church, her friends, her children, and her grandchildren. She was the definition of a true servant's heart and did for others without asking and without hesitation. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Clark Williams; brother, Henry Creech, and sister, Jane Creech.Surviving are her sons, John Clark (Dayna) Williams, Jr. and Paul C. (Lea Ann) Williams; daughter, Charlotte W. (Ben) Richardson; grandchildren, John (Christa) Williams, III, Jennifer Williams, Michael (Katie) Williams, Stephen John Williams, Jacob Paul Williams, Benjamin (Ashley) Richardson, and Elisabeth (Russ) Williamson; great-grandchildren, Caden Williams, Luke Williams, Eli Williams, Aiden Richardson, and Reese Williamson; brothers, Harold Creech and Lloyd Creech.Memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church, 1300 Second Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505.The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Highland Park United Methodist Church with the service to follow at 1:00 pm in the church sanctuary directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
