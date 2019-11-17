TIMMONSVILLE -- Margaret Marie Gallagher Clark, 78, passed away on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019.A memorial service will be Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will speak to those attending after the service.Born in Weirton, W. Va, the daughter of the late Owen and Edith Ryan Gallagher. She worked in the hospital as a Med Tec. Margaret was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was married to the late Ronald Clark.Surviving are two sons, Scott (Ronette) Clark, Jay R. (Marie) Clark; two daughters, Teri (Ed) Grove, Lorrie (Barry) Miles; two sisters, Teresa Dodson, Mary (Bill) Swanson, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.