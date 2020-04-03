Margaret Anne Leclair, 73, of Florence, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.Miss Leclair was born in Putnam Co., CT a daughter of the late Theodore Leclair and Doris Landry Leclair. She was a computer programmer for Bank of America for 20 years and then for Geico.She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.Surviving is her sister, Susan Hobbs of Florence.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Leclair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.