Margaret Ann Shoemaker, 75, of Marion, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.Mrs. Shoemaker was born in Clay County, WV a daughter of the late David Ardle Ray and Sadie Ann Sears Ray. She was a retired CNA having worked at Marion Nursing Center and was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Marion.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Ray and David Ray; sisters, Vergie Marie Ray, Clarissa Taylor, and Delma Taylor.Surviving are her sons, William (Marleen) Shoemaker, Jr. of Rivesville, WV, Eugene (Norma) Shoemaker of Morgantown, WV, Kevin Shoemaker of West Virginia, Newton (Carleene) Laxton of Marion SC, Erik (Andrea) Shoemaker of Florence, SC; daughters, Robin (William) Michael of Rivesville, WV, Joy Treharn of Ravenna, Ohio, Tammy (Kenneth) Mitchell of Fairmont, WV; brother, Carl Ray of Orlando, FL; sisters, Della (Jack) Gregory of Conway, SC and Judy Gutierrez of Florence SC; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
