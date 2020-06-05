On May 28, 2020 Marc, 55, was inducted into the eternal fishing club. He passed at the place he was born, October 15, 1964, McLeod Hospital, at peace with himself and the Lord. He was a 1982 West Florence grad. He was the son of the late Mary Eaton Hysong and Alton Odell Lloyd. He will be joyfully remembered by those who knew him, and as a master of his trade. He was predeceased by his step mother, Mikey Lloyd and step sister, Toni Copeland. Survivors include his father, a son: Cameron Allen of Atlanta, brother, Donnie Lloyd (Kelly) of Columbia, step father: Lonnie Hysong, step sisters Tina Jackson (Wayne) and T.J. Gregory of Georgia, step brothers: Lon and Paul Hysong and a dear friend, Lisa Kaul. When the social distancing issue is resolved, a Celebration of Life will be held in his honor. A time and location will be announced.

