LAKE CITY -- Mandee Welch Vancil, Pharm.D., 41, wife of Mark K. Vancil, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach, FL. Mandee was born on March 14, 1978 in Florence, SC, daughter of the late Samuel Richard "Ricky" Welch and Angela "Angie" Thomas Welch. She was a graduate of University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy, was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma and was a Pharmacist at Lake City Walmart. Mandee was a member of Lake City United Methodist Church, was an avid Gamecock Fan, loved people and worked for vacation. Surviving are her husband, Mark K. Vancil of Lake City; stepdaughter, Marlee S. Vancil of Chester; 4 legged daughter, Lola Vancil of Lake City; mother-in-law, Joanne Vancil of Coward; sister-in-law, Sherri (Chris "Curley") Ward of Lake City; niece, Carmen (Judson) Coker of Lake City; nephew, Ryder Ward of Lake City; great-nephew, Tate Coker of Lake City; and many aunts, uncles, special sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Mandee was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Sam J. "Bud" Welch and Agnes Watford Welch; maternal grandparents, Ralph Hubert Thomas and Rhunette Gibbons Thomas; and father-in-law, Floyd D. Vancil. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lake City United Methodist Church. Private burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will be at Turbeville First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Lake City United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall and other times at the home, 680 Middlecoff Road, Lake City. Memorials may be made to Lake City United Methodist Church, PO Box 818, Lake City, SC 29560 or Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Avenue N., Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
To plant a tree in memory of Pharm.D. Mandee Welch Vancil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.