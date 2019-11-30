MULLINS -- Mamie Thomas West, 103, widow of Thomas James "Tom" West passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 after an illness.Mrs. West was born April 20, 1916 in Marion County, a daughter of the late William Rohan Thomas and the late Mary Lizzie Wiggins Thomas. She was predeceased by her husband, a son Thomas Randall "Randy" West, a son-a-law John D. "Johnny" Lett, Jr., two brothers and six sisters.Mrs. West retired from Mullins Textiles. After retirement she served many citizens in the county with her sewing abilities. Mrs. Mamie was a gentle southern lady of simple grace. Her sweet spirit touched everyone she met. She loved her family, her church, and working in her yard and garden.Mrs. West was educated in Marion County having graduated from Zion High School in 1934. She was the oldest member of Tranquil United Methodist Church where she had been a previous Sunday School teacher as well as serving on the administrative council. She was very active in her church until her declining health.Survivors include: one son, David Eugene "Gene" West (Evelyn) of Tabor City, NC, a daughter, Joyce W. Lett of Mullins; Three granddaughters: Melissa (Terry) Chandler of Whiteville, NC, Allyson Lett of Marion, and Michelle Lett of Pawleys Island; and three great-grandsons: Weston Chandler, Logan Hennecy, and Denson Crisler.The family will receive friends at Tranquil United Methodist Church Sunday December 1, 2019 at 2 pm with funeral services following at 3pm in the sanctuary of Tranquil United Methodist Church with the Rev. Grady Corder officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home. Memorials May be made to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 3602 Sandhill Road, Mullins, SC 29574.The family would like to thank the staff of the Mullins Nursing Center for their love and dedication throughout her stay.
