DILLON -- Graveside services for Mamie Lee Moody will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.Mrs. Moody, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.Born in Dillon County, SC, May 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Fred Clark and Irene Tarte Clark. She was a member of Pyerian Baptist Church.Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Robert A. Moody of Dillon; daughter, Vickie (Ellis) Scott of Lake View; sons, Robbie Moody and Brad (Nicki) Moody of Dillon; grandson, Matthew Scott of Lake View; brothers, William Clark, Don Clark, and Ricky Clark, all of Latta; sister, Wanda Jackson of Latta.Mrs. Moody was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Irene Clark; and her sisters, Marilyn Crowley, and Maxine Shaw.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1039 44th Ave., N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
