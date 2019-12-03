FLORENCE -- Malcom (Mac) Guy Keefe, Jr., 75, of Florence, South Carolina, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hospice Home at High Point.Born July 10, 1944, in Florence, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Malcom Guy Keefe, Sr. and the late Dorothy Isgett Keefe. Mr. Keefe was a US Navy veteran and a retired floor covering salesman.He is survived by his wife Sue Hemric Keefe of the home; son, Philip Keefe and wife Megan of Charleston, South Carolina; daughter, Jennifer Sue Keefe of Pleasant Garden; sister, Gloria Baggett and husband Johnny of Florence, South Carolina; grandchildren, Ryley Ann Keefe, Gralin Hunter Keefe, Brody Hays Keefe, Henslee Brooks Keefe, and Hadlee Mae Keefe.Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019, at Florence National Cemetery with military honors.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

