Funeral service for Mr. Major Rochester Myers, Sr. will be conducted 12:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Greater St. Paul AME Church, 4810 Francis Marion Rd., Florence. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Major was born on Tuesday, February 25, 1941 to the late Otto McCants and Jessie Mae McCants in Florence County. He died on Monday, November 18, 2019. Major attended Gibbs High in Pamplico, South Carolina. He was a member of Greater Saint Paul African Methodist Church in the Claussen Community. Survivors include his wife, Celeste Spears Myers of the home; four children, Cynthia Y. Myers, Dale L. Myers, Major R. Myers, Jr., and Lionel J. Myers; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, John "Billy" Myers and Louis Williamson; one sister-in-law, Georgia Kelly; other relatives; and friends. The family will receive friends at 676 Jeffords St., Florence.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
