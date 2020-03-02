DARLINGTON -- Mahala Howell Windham, 82, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Lake Swamp Baptist Church at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 3rd with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the church.Born on December 22, 1937 in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late Finley and Eunice Freeman Howell. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Windham was a member of Lake Swamp Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband, Willie James Windham, five children, Chris (Wendy) Windham of Seattle, WA, Greg (Patsy) Windham of Galivants Ferry, Dawn (Mark) White of Lamar, Paige Windham of Lamar and Heather (Kevin) Galloway of Timmonsville, grandchildren; Hunter, Austin, Mason (Kaycie), Eddie, Hampton(Kyleen), Grant, Daniel, Cameron, Jasmine, Dakota and Ali; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Claire, James and Vivian; siblings, Ricky (Kay) Howell, Carole Amerson, Dillon Howell, Steve (Daphene) Howell, Jeff (Brenda) Howell and Candy Sarrio; also a special friend Sherrill Jordan.Memorials may be made to Lake Swamp Baptist Church, 6558 Oates Highway, Timmonsville, SC 29161.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

