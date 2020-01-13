TURBEVILLE -- Madis Morrell Barrineau died Sunday, January 12, 2020 in his home following an illness. Services will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Great Commission Ministries in Lake City, with burial at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Floyd Funeral Home in Olanta.Born in Florence County, he was the son of the late William James Barrineau and Inez Elizabeth Driggers Barrineau. He was retired from Southern Coatings, and was a member of Great Commission Ministries. He is survived by his wife, Videlle Barrineau of Turbeville; three sons, Andy (Libby) Barrineau of Alcolu, Stanley Barrineau of Turbeville, and Steve Barrineau of Turbeville; one sister-in-law Ann Barrineau of Turbeville, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Great Commission Ministries Building Fund, 3503 W. Turbeville Hwy, Lake City SC, 29560 or Children's Home, 5232 W. Turbeville Hwy, Turbeville, SC 29162.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
Madis Morrell Barrineau
Service information
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
Guaranteed delivery before Madis's Visitation begins.
Jan 15
Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Great Commission Ministries
3503 W Turbeville Hwy
Lake City, SC 29560
3503 W Turbeville Hwy
Lake City, SC 29560
Guaranteed delivery before Madis's Service begins.
