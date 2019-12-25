Macy Bailey Carter McLendon, age 96, of Florence, widow of Walter McLendon, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Mrs. McLendon was born a daughter of the late Macy Register Bailey and Richard Bailey. She graduated from Florence High School. She was employed by Florence Manufacturing Company for years, was secretary and co-owner of Carter & Miles Machine Shop and owner of Macy's Dress Shop. Mrs. McLendon was a Charter member of College Park Baptist Church where she taught children, was an Outreach Leader for many years and was a member of Esther Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie C. Nettles; granddaughter, Angie Young Lee; grandson, Kenneth Young; sister, Francis Townes and brother, Richard A. Bailey, Jr. Mrs. McLendon is survived by her daughter, Teresa C. Watson (Wyman) of Brittons Neck, SC; grandchildren, Denise Dudley (Frankie) of Darlington, SC, Tamra Thaxton (Kim) of Johnsonville, SC, Tracy Watson of Brittons Neck, SC, and Candi Terry (Brian) of Brittons Neck, SC; great-grandchildren, Heather Kissiah (Michael) of Effingham, SC, Hunter McLendon of Charleston, SC, Taylor Horton (Seth) of New Berry, SC, Landon Cisson of Brittons Neck, SC, Madalyn Witty of Brittons Neck, SC and Rylan Witty of Brittons Neck, SC.Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will immediately follow.Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM -8:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Macy Bailey Carter McLendon
To send flowers to the family of Macy McLendon, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Macy's Visitation begins.
