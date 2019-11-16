Mabel Ellen Lane, 94, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Ms. Lane was born a daughter of the late Millie Bowker Young and Frank E. Young. She was a cashier and stocker for women's clothing stores. She attended Florence Baptist Temple. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Verdie Elmer Lane, Jr.; son, Brian E. Lane; brothers, Cecil Young and Chester Young; and sister, Olive McLaughlin. Ms. Young is survived by her daughters, Denise Wanner (Charlie) of Florence and Linda Brokaw of California; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Dot Lindsay of Maine. Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

