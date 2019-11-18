COLUMBIA -- Marvin Allen Pierce, 76, formerly of Timmonsville, SC passed away Nov. 15, 2019.A memorial service will be Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Florence. The family will speak to those attending after the service.Allen was the son of the late Marvin M Sr., and Ethel Louise Jones. He worked with the Pinkerton Company as a security guard. He served his country in the US Air Force. Surviving are two brothers, Jerry (Jane) Pierce, Phil (Dorothy) Pierce and a sister, Jeris (Richard) Burnell; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Rick Nickles. He is preceded in death by a brother, Marvin M. Pierce, Jr.Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P O Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66676You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonanderson fh.com.

