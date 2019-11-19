Lynn Roger Campbell, 76, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 1, 2019.Mr. Campbell was born in Pontiac, Michigan a son of the late Levi Campbell and Lena Smith Campbell. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Eastside Christian Church. While living in Michigan, he worked for Ford Motor Co. and in Florence he worked for Gregory Electric and Walkup Electric.Surviving are his wife, Doris Williams Campbell of Florence; son, Chad (Samantha Castillo) Campbell of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, DeAnna (Michael) Hansen of Lake City, SC; grandchildren, Tyler (Kristin) Rasberry of Effingham, Keira Campbell and Rachael Stoessell, both of Concord, SC, Jade Carroll and Giulianna Carroll, both of Fayetteville, NC.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Eastside Christian Church.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

